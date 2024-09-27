Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 5 at 7:51 p.m., a woman reported seeing a suspicious older model white van headed south on I-35W that she was worried might be involved in human trafficking. The van, driven by a man she described as possibly Hispanic, had multiple children in the back, some of whom appeared to be wearing “headgear.” However, the van was already out of the Argyle area by the time she called authorities.

On July 5 at 8:22 p.m., a man reported a raccoon trapped in a dumpster on Old Town Boulevard. An officer contacted animal control, who advised placing a long piece of wood in the dumpster to allow the raccoon to crawl out. The man followed the advice, and the raccoon safely escaped.

On July 11 at 4:39 p.m., a woman called Argyle police and left a message saying she saw a suspicious man walking near FM 407 and Gibbons Road and “she wanted officers to make sure he wasn’t an illegal immigrant.”

On Aug. 23, three sisters from Guatemala in their 60s were killed after a pickup truck ran into the back of their SUV on I-35W at Crawford Road.