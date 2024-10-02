Lewisville murder suspect pleads guilty

A Lewisville teenager charged with the murder of another teenager this spring has pleaded guilty, the Lewisville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Kaleb Deshun Carter, who was charged with murder in connection with the March 29 shooting death of Jayden Tramaine Anderson at a local entertainment venue, has accepted a plea agreement with the Denton County District Attorney to serve 40 years in state prison, according to Lewisville PD. Carter, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, was certified by the court as an adult on Aug. 23. He agreed to a plea bargain on Sept. 19. The family of the victim was aware of the plea and was in court during the agreement.

According to the investigation, the incident started as a verbal dispute at the entrance to Luxor Sports Bar & Hookah Lounge, prior to a scheduled musical performance. The argument turned physical and that led to the shooting that killed Anderson. Carter left the scene before officers arrived.

Lewisville Police Department detectives used witness statements and surveillance video to tentatively identify the suspect. Once his identity was confirmed, LPD worked with other agencies to locate and arrest Carter on April 2. Two other juveniles also were arrested on lesser charges but were not directly involved in the murder, according to police.

“I am proud of the team here at the Lewisville Police Department,” said Police Chief Brook Rollins, “The officers and investigators working on this case did an outstanding job of sorting through a vast amount of conflicting details, which ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. I hope Jayden’s family can find some comfort in knowing that the person responsible for this senseless tragedy will be held accountable.”