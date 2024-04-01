Teen fatally shot in Lewisville

A teenager died early Saturday morning after he was shot in the arm, according to the Lewisville Police Department and Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police responded around midnight to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Hwy 121 Business and investigated the incident, which police called an isolated event, adding that there was no threat to the public. One man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jayden Anderson, 19, of Frisco, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death as a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to his left arm. A second man was taken by car to a hospital with a gunshot wound, and he is expected to recover, according to a LPD post on social media.

Police are investigating the shooting. A police spokesman could not be reached for updates on Monday.