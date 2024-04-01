Monday, April 1, 2024
Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Here are some of the calls for service from the month of January that the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Jeter Road, in reference to two loose cows roaming about. Officers had the cattle mooo-ved off the roadway.

Officers were dispatched to an establishment in the 2600 block of E. FM 407 in reference to an assault. Upon further investigation it was determined a subject had made inappropriate comments and was hit by another subject. One subject was cited for Assault by Contact and another was cited for Disorderly Conduct.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Kirby Drive in Lantana for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation the driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony warrants from other jurisdictions.

An officer was dispatched to speak with a complainant in the 1100 block of Maple Drive in reference to the caller being upset about an officer driving in their neighborhood at 2 a.m. with their bright lights on. The caller was informed the officer was just patrolling their neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of E. FM 407, in reference to subjects panhandling and refusing to leave. Officers issued subjects trespass warnings and sent them on their way.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

