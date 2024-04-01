Denton County under Tornado Watch

The national Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch on Monday afternoon for Denton County and other counties to the north and west.

The Tornado Watch was issued a little after 3 p.m. and is in effect through 9 p.m. Primary threats include damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to three inches and a few possible tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of an eastward-moving dryline during the evening.

Severe storms are most likely to affect Denton County between 7-10 p.m., ending by 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Not everyone in North Texas will see severe weather, but its the northernmost parts of DFW that have the greatest potential for very large hail and an isolated tornado.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for the creation of a tornado.

The city of Highland Village on Monday opened the gates at Copperas Branch Park to allow free parking under the I-35E overpass for vehicles under 9’6″.