Monday, April 1, 2024
Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

1-18-2024-Vehicle Complaint/Solicitors/300-Blk Oak Trail Dr-Suspicious car parked in the yard. The owner of the car came up and advised he and his friend were soliciting. They moved their car and were told to get a solicitor’s permit.

1-19-2024-Welfare Concern/Vehicle Complaint/FM 407 & Long Prairie Rd- Kid on a scooter near the roadway. The caller was concerned.

1-19-2024-Traffic Complaint/8300-Blk Justin Rd- Driver parked in fire lane. Pulled over to smoke a cigarette.

1-25-2024-911 Hang Up/300-Blk Valley View Trl-Subject accidently called 911 from a smart watch.

1-25-2024-Suspicious Person/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Subject dumpster diving.

1-26-2024-Domestic Disturbance/300-Blk E Carruth Ln-Caller having a verbal disagreement with brother. Nothing physical.

1-30-2024-Forgery Fraud/200-Blk N Forest Ln-Caller was defrauded by a fraudster.

1-31-2024-Theft/200-Blk Timberleaf-Someone stole a package out of her mailbox.

1-31-2024-Burglary/0-Blk Kings Rd-Caller thought someone burglarized home. The suspect was a mischievous raccoon making a mess and being rambunctious.

2-2-2024-Traffic Accident/Kings Rd/Simmons Rd-Crash detected from iPhone. The phone was on top of a car and fell onto the roadway.

2-3-2024-Theft/500-Blk Waketon Rd-Caller wanted to report their trashcans were stolen. Later found out that they were blown into the street by the wind and moved into someone else’s yard.

2-5-2024-Meet Complainant/700-Blk Simmons Rd-Caller wanted to pass along to officers that he was receiving mail that did not belong to him.

2-7-2024-Welfare Concern/200-Blk Fox Trot Ln-Dogs barking. Unknown if anything suspicious is/was going on. Officers checked the area and found nothing.

2-7-2024-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Shady Oaks Ln-Caller wanted to pass along to the officers that she lost her dog.

2-7-2024-Open Door/500-Blk Kings Rd-Caller wanted to report their garage door was open when they arrived home. Officer checked the area and did not see anything suspicious. The homeowner checked the house, and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

2-8-2024-Open Door/8300-Justin Rd-Open door to storage unit. The owner was contacted and forgot to shut it. Nothing was taken.

2-8-2024-Agency Assist/Civil Disturbance/2600-Blk E FM 407-Assisted Bartonville on an unruly person at the convenience store.

2-8-2024-Traffic Stop-Upset driver/200-Blk Simmons Rd-Driver of vehicle was upset he received a citation and threw his phone (not at the officer).

2-11-2024-Suspicious Person/700-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Subject seen on camera multiple times. Contact was made with the subject. Subject dropping off materials for a construction job. The boss gave the subject the wrong address and advised him of the correct address. All was good.

2-15-2024-Suspicious Person/300-Blk E Carruth Ln-Known resident in the area asked another resident if they were single.

2-15-2024-Suspicious Person/400-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Black pickup truck parked in the area for 30 minutes. Contact was made with the subject. The subject was waiting on his kids.

