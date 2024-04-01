Barton: March brought the moisture

March 2024 seconded the motion of February’s warmer-than-normal temperatures, but unlike February, March was much wetter than normal.

By the numbers, March’s high temperatures averaged 70.5, which was 4 degrees warmer than normal. Overnight lows averaged 47.5, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. The overall average temperature for March was 59, nearly 4 degrees above normal. The warmest temperature for the month was 82 degrees recorded on March 4th, while the coldest temperature was 30 degrees on the morning of March 1st. The last official freeze (31) was on March 10th, although there was heavy frost on March 19th.

Precipitation was nearly 2 inches (1.78”) above normal at 4.23 inches. Only May and October have higher average rainfalls. So far this year, Denton Enterprise Airport has recorded 8.39 inches of rain, running nearly an inch (.89”) wetter than normal.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts normal temperatures and rainfall for Denton County during April.

Denton County had only one severe weather outbreak during the month. On March 14th around dinnertime, a severe thunderstorm complex intensified in northern Tarrant County, spreading destructive 3-inch hail through parts of Roanoke, Bartonville, Lantana and elsewhere in southern Denton County. The same night, a small tornado was confirmed near Frisco. The system responsible for the damage was one of several Pacific systems that stalled or slowed before passing Texas.

Severe Weather Season is indeed here, and there are two upcoming events worthy of your attendance, or at least attention.

Retiring Congressman Dr. Michael Burgess is hosting his annual Emergency Preparedness Summit and Fair from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13th at Thousand Hills Church on I-35E in Hickory Creek. Fire trucks, Command Centers, MICU’s and other emergency equipment will be on display and “touchable” during the event. Also, several live safety demonstrations and important safety presentations will take place, all free. In addition, “Texas Ready” tote bags and backpacks will be available, also free while supplies last. Yours truly will give a brief talk on how the Emergency Alert System works and why it takes over your TV during your favorite shows.

The other event is “WeatherCon,” sponsored by WBAP and WFAA-TV on Saturday, April 27th at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission to the Museum is free during the event. WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus and I look forward to meeting you. WBAP.com has more information.

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820/93.3 FM and 570 KLIF, which originate Emergency Alert System weather warnings for North Texas.