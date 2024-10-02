Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MONOPOLY: Denton Edition unveiled at local event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Top Trumps USA

Local officials and business leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, unveiled MONOPOLY: Denton Edition at a media event Tuesday at the Blocktober Party and Pumpkin Drop in Quakertown Park in Denton.

The game is the only licensed version in the state, introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, and under license by Hasbro, according to a news release from Top Trumps.

MONOPOLY: Denton Edition replaces the perennial board game’s Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Denton cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses, according to the news release. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to the city.

“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Denton unique and truly special,” said Sarah Bowman, a Top Trumps USA representative. “And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board.”

MONOPOLY: Denton Edition will be available in stores and online at CVS, Amazon, Recycled Books, Records and CDs and other local shops across Denton.

To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

