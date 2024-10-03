From the Firehouse — October 2024

On Saturday, Oct. 5 we will be hosting our first Community Vaccine Clinic at Fire Station 511 (FM 407 and Gibbons Rd) between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is a great opportunity for you and your family to get up-to-date on numerous vaccines (e.g., Flu, RSV, COVID-19, Pneumonia, Shingles, Hep A/B, and TDAP). You may sign up using the following link: www.albertsons.com/vaccinations/group-clinic/DentonCountyESD1. Please be sure to bring your insurance card.

October 6-12 is National Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is “Smoke alarms, make them work for you” to help raise public awareness on the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

Each of us play a vital role in preventing emergencies in the home. However, when emergencies do occur, there are proactive steps you can take to help mitigate the extent of the emergency.

One of the first things you can do is make sure your smoke detectors are installed properly and are operational. Be sure to test them per the manufacturer’s instructions and replace them if they do not work or are 10 years or older. Then, as a family, you should discuss and implement an evacuation plan and agree upon a meet up place. Everyone in the home should understand that doors need to remain closed while you sleep.

We understand these are hard conversations to have, but it is crucial to be an active participant in your personal and home safety.

For the month of August, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 347 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related. Currently, we are on an 18% year-to-date growth track. Comparatively, most Fire and EMS services grow about 3-5% a year. That speaks volumes to the rapid change within our community, and as an organization, we strive to adapt to that change.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.