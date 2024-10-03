Thursday, October 3, 2024
Walmart drone delivery now offered in Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the city of Denton

Walmart customers in Denton could receive their next order by drone.

Walmart, in partnership with aviation company Wing, began providing drone delivery service Thursday at its Superstore in southeast Denton, 1515 S. Loop 288. Drone delivery will be available for select, smaller items for residents within about a six-mile radius of the store, according to a news release from the city of Denton. Eligibility varies by location, but specific addresses can be verified here. Customers must use the Wing mobile app to complete orders.

The drones are expected to fly at an elevation of 200-250 feet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until dark, whichever is first), seven days a week.

The drones do not have a live video feed or imagery, but are equipped with low resolution camera sensors used to assist with navigation and help ensure safety and reliability of deliveries, the news release said. North Texas is the first major U.S. metropolitan area with a commercial drone delivery service, which now includes Lewisville, Frisco and Denton.

For additional information about Wing and its drone delivery services, visit www.wing.com/dfw or download the Wing – Drone Delivery mobile application.

From the Firehouse — October 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

