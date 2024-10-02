Sam’s Club in Grapevine reopening soon

Sam’s Club will reopen its Grapevine later this month.

“We can’t wait for you to experience all the incredible innovations and new features we have in the club,” the store said on its Facebook page. “In the meantime, download the app and get a head start with Scan & Go at the fuel station or car wash.”

The membership warehouse club, 1701 West Hwy 114, has been closed since December 2022 due to significant storm damage after a tornado tore through parts of the city. Its members-only fuel station reopened in March 2024, but the store has remain closed.

The Grand Reopening of the revamped store is scheduled for Oct. 17.

“The four-day party starts at 8 a.m.,” the store webpage says, but doesn’t elaborate.

