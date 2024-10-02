Residents asked to turn off sprinklers due to water main break

Some local residents are being asked to turn off their sprinklers, for now, because of a water main break.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corp., which services a 20-square-mile area in and around Bartonville, Double Oak and Copper Canyon, implemented Stage 3 of its Water Demand Plan (which does not allow outdoor watering between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.) on Wednesday morning. Contractors are working to repair a water main break on the 16-inch main at Copper Canyon Road, which supplies the FM 407 tower, but the severity of the leak increased early Wednesday.

“We kindly ask all members to turn off their sprinkler irrigation at this time and adhere to your Stage 3 watering zones during this time,” the CTWSC said in a statement. “We expect repairs to be finished soon and will notify you once the system is back to full capacity.

Thank you for your cooperation in helping us maintain water service for everyone.”

Click here for more information.