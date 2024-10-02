Harvest Happenings – October 2024

By Page Austin, Lifestyle Manager for Harvest

Fighting hunger in North Texas has been our mission since 2014. We love having a community philanthropy and helping the greater good. Harvest has donated more than 300,000 meals through events like Hoops for Hunger, Turkey Trot, and the Summer Peanut Butter Drive.

Our sister property, Pecan Square, has joined in the fight. They host events that support the Tarrant Area Food Bank throughout the year. One of their events is the Northlake Neighbors 10k/5K/1 race. They partner with Gabe Rios, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, to make this race possible.

We hope you will help us celebrate the 4th annual Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K/1 Mile event on Saturday, Oct. 5! All proceeds from this race will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which helps feed approximately 4 million meals to families every month. Bring yourself, your family, friends, and colleagues to help us promote healthy exercise, safety and fun! For more information, click here.

We would also love to have you join us next month for the 8th Annual Harvest Turkey Trot benefitting the Tarrant Area Food Bank. It’s a 5K/1 mile event and fun for the whole family. Register at www.harvestturkeytrot.com by Oct. 23 to receive a race t-shirt.