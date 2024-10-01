Apply this week to participate in Flower Mound’s Veterans Day Relay Run

The town of Flower Mound is now accepting applications for its annual Veterans Day Relay Run.

“This November, you can be part of this great tradition that sees dozens of volunteer runners carry an American flag nearly 32 miles through town to honor our veterans,” the town said in a statement.

This year’s relay is on Nov. 11, but if you want to participate, you must apply by midnight on Sunday, Oct. 6, according to a town news release. All runners must also be able to attend a mandatory safety meeting on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.

To learn more and apply, visit www.flowermound.gov/relay.