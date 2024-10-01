Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Southern Denton County Business

Local steakhouse celebrating 30th anniversary

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Morris Salerno of Bistecca, an Italian Steakhouse in Highland Village

BISTECCA — An Italian Steakhouse/The Grotto Bar & Patio is hosting a 30th Anniversary Celebration this weekend in Highland Village.

Chef Morris Salerno opened The Grotto at 2300 Highland Village Road in December 1994. The Grotto was rebranded to BISTECCA after appearing on the Spike TV show “Hungry Investors” in February 2014.

“Though the name was changed, the excellent food, friendly service and success of the restaurant continued,” the business said in a news release. “The Grotto Bar & Patio is a favorite for many locals and BISTECCA has seen tremendous growth, although there are so many restaurant choices in the area!”

Salerno Pizza Co., a Salerno family-owned corporation (cousins Morris and Mike Salerno), is also celebrating 40 years of business.

The success and longevity of BISTECCA/The Grotto can be attributed to the dedicated and faithful staff. Salerno’s “right hand” Stacey Reider has been the “heart” of the restaurant since 2007. Head Chef Juan Dominguez has been a staple in the kitchen since the opening, as has “everybody’s favorite busser, Tony.” Chef Antonio is beginning his 19th year and the BISTECCA/Grotto Bar staff includes 10+ year veterans Kalen Hansen, Sarah Watson, Eddie Leanos, Bo Releford, Carmen Mihailoff, Nick Salerno, Alyssa Mihailoff, Shelbey Frase and Collin Johnson.

Over the years, Salerno and his restaurants have become a steady presence in Highland Village, especially through a number of fundraisers for many local charities, including CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center, PediPlace, Christian Community Action, North Texas Food Bank, Lewisville Education Foundation, Special Abilities of North Texas, Lewisville Lake Symphony, Flower Mound Community Orchestra, Make A Wish, the Coppell High School Lariettes, Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Lake Cities Ballet Theater, local churches, local Chambers of Commerce, local Rotary clubs, as well as various elementary, middle and high schools.

The 30th anniversary open house event is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at BISTECCA. No reservations are needed, but guests are asked to bring canned goods and/or toilet paper to be donated to Christian Community Action.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.