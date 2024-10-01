Flower Mound’s new budget, low property tax rate go into effect

The town of Flower Mound’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25, which includes the town’s lowest property tax rate ever, went into effect Tuesday.

At a meeting on Sept. 16, the Flower Mound Town Council passed the new budget of more than $352 million. Priorities for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a town news release, focus on public safety with the addition of a fourth medic team and ambulance, as well as expanding the town’s School Resource Officer program; maintaining and growing the Town’s award-winning parks, trails, recreational amenities, and special events; remaining competitive in the local marketplace by including a merit increase and market adjustment for employees; and building and maintaining quality infrastructure with several critical capital improvement projects and nine new Public Works positions.

The approved budget includes a property tax rate of $0.378278 per $100 valuation. On top of that, Council has previously voted to increase the homestead exemption from 12.5% to 15%, meaning the owner of a $450,000 home in Flower Mound will pay approximately $1,446.91 to the town in 2025 property taxes, which is about $42.64 less than what they paid in 2024.

