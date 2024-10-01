Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Flower Mound’s new budget, low property tax rate go into effect

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

The town of Flower Mound’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25, which includes the town’s lowest property tax rate ever, went into effect Tuesday.

At a meeting on Sept. 16, the Flower Mound Town Council passed the new budget of more than $352 million. Priorities for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a town news release, focus on public safety with the addition of a fourth medic team and ambulance, as well as expanding the town’s School Resource Officer program; maintaining and growing the Town’s award-winning parks, trails, recreational amenities, and special events; remaining competitive in the local marketplace by including a merit increase and market adjustment for employees; and building and maintaining quality infrastructure with several critical capital improvement projects and nine new Public Works positions.

The approved budget includes a property tax rate of $0.378278 per $100 valuation. On top of that, Council has previously voted to increase the homestead exemption from 12.5% to 15%, meaning the owner of a $450,000 home in Flower Mound will pay approximately $1,446.91 to the town in 2025 property taxes, which is about $42.64 less than what they paid in 2024.

Click here for more information.

Lewisville to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

