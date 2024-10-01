Lewisville to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic

Lewisville Animal Services is partnering with Texas Coalition for Animal Protection to offer a low-cost pet vaccine clinic this weekend.

For a minimal fee, dogs will be tested for, and given vaccines against, Rabies, Bordetella, DAPPv, Leptospirosis, Lyme Disease, Canine Influenza and Heartworm. Cats will be tested for, and given vaccines against, Rabies, FeLV, FHCPCh and FIV. Other wellness services also will be provided at a reduced cost, according to a city news release.

Heartworm prevention can only be prescribed after the pet receives a negative heartworm test administered by TCAP. All dogs must be on a leash for the safety of the pet and other clients and their pets. All cats must be in a hard-sided carrier, according to the city.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 E. Valley Ridge Blvd.