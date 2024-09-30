Lewisville ISD holding Stuff the Pantry food drive

Lewisville ISD this week is collecting donations for its Stuff the Pantry food drive.

The food collected during Stuff the Pantry will go to Christian Community Action and local food banks for the holiday season, according to the district. To donate, bring some items listed below to your campus by Friday, Oct. 4.

The most-needed items, according to LISD, are cereal, peanut butter, pie filling, canned fruit, evaporated milk, canned yams, instant potatoes and condiments.

Donors are asked to not bring glass items or sacks of flour or sugar, because they can break easily.