Argyle, Northwest ISD voters reject tax hikes

Voters in Argyle and Northwest ISDs on Tuesday voted down proposed small tax rate increases to address budget shortfalls.

Both districts called school funding referendums because state funding has not risen to offset the impact of inflation and the districts’ rising costs, but both propositions were rejected, according to unofficial election results.

Both districts put out statements Tuesday night. Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter thanked residents who participated in district meetings and voted in the special election.

“Your engagement, questions, and feedback mean a great deal to us, and we appreciate everyone who used their voice during this critical decision-making process,” Carpenter said. “While this measure did not receive enough votes to pass, our commitment to excellence and securing the necessary support for our schools remains strong.”

Carpenter did not provide specifics about what the district will do to address the budget shortfall without the increased tax revenue, only saying the district will continue advocating for increased funding from the state, as well as “elevating our efforts to develop creative and sustainable strategies to retain our exceptional staff. These discussions will soon be underway with our Board of Trustees and Superintendent Teacher Advisory Council as we work together to find effective solutions.”

Northwest ISD, on the other hand, said that it “will begin budgeting for the 2025-2026 school year with plans for class size adjustments matching neighboring school districts” as a result of the proposition failing at the ballot box.

“With a $15.8 million deficit, district and school leaders will begin analyzing potential adjustments to balance the annual budget beginning in 2025-2026,” the district said in a statement. “Northwest ISD will now analyze increased class sizes as well as additional operations for further potential changes. Each potential change will be balanced as carefully as possible to maintain the high quality of instructional programs and services that families expect of Northwest ISD.”

Prior to any campus-based cuts, Northwest ISD will meet with department leadership to make adjustments at the district level. The district will also partner with school leaders to create budget solutions at the campus level. NISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said that while the outcome was not what Northwest ISD hoped for, the district will continue to provide high-quality educational services.

“While we’re disappointed in the result, we understand that increases in any tax rate are challenging for taxpayers,” he said. “Northwest ISD will continue to engage our lawmakers in the hopes that they will stop withholding funding that benefits students and teachers. School districts are facing unprecedented choices that have a direct impact on the classroom, and it’s time for our state leaders to step up and do what’s right for the 5.5 million children in Texas public schools.”

Northwest ISD said it will also continue to advocate for state lawmakers to adequately fund public schools and end underfunded mandates that require districts to spend money that should go to the classroom for state-required programs. As the legislative session begins in January 2025, Northwest ISD encourages residents to actively engage with their elected officials to advocate for adequate public school funding.