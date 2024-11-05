Tuesday, November 5, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz defeats Democrat Colin Allred

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks during his Longview stop of the Ted Cruz Bus Tour, on Saturday October 5, 2024, at Tia Juanita's Fish Camp. (Credit: Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune)

By Matthew Choi and Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz declared victory over U.S. Rep. Colin Allred on Tuesday, defying another spirited and well-funded effort to turn Texas blue and preserving his status as a leading conservative voice in American politics.

Cruz earned 56 percent of the statewide vote and 54 percent of the ballots in Denton County.

“The results tonight, this decisive victory, should shake the Democrat establishment to its core,” he said in a speech to supporters at his campaign watch party in downtown Houston.

After his close scare against then-U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke in 2018, Cruz vowed to enter this election cycle better prepared and more aggressive, determined to avoid the ignominious fate of becoming the first Texas Republican to lose statewide since 1994.

Cruz’s victory once again dashes Democrats’ dream of breaking their decades-long drought in Texas statewide elections. But it was not without a serious challenge: Both candidates raised north of $80 million and attracted millions more from outside groups eager to sway a contest that carried potential to decide control of the U.S. Senate.

In his victory speech, Cruz offered a facetious word of thanks to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, for spending millions trying to flip Texas.

“I want to say, thank you, Chuck,” Cruz said. “And I hope we win a few more Senate seats tonight because you wasted so much money in Texas.”

Allred, a former NFL linebacker and civil rights lawyer from Dallas, repeatedly broke fundraising records in his campaign, raising more than $80 million by mid-October. He blanketed the state with ads positioning himself as a more bipartisan alternative to Cruz.

In the end, Allred couldn’t overcome Vice President Kamala Harris’ deficit to Republican nominee Donald Trump atop the ballot in Texas. Though Allred kept his distance from his party’s presidential nominee, Cruz tied the two together at seemingly every turn, telling audiences that “Colin Allred is Kamala Harris.”

Onstage Tuesday, Cruz congratulated Allred on a “hard-fought campaign” and added, “To all those who didn’t support me, you have my word that I will fight for you, for your jobs, for your safety and for your constitutional rights.”

Fueling Cruz’s win was his standing as one of the most popular Republicans among conservative voters in a state where GOP voters still outnumber Democrats. He ran on a message of experience, having racked up a legislative record after 12 years in the Senate and as the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee.

Meanwhile, Allred gave up a promising career in the U.S. House to run for Senate. His political future is now unclear.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2024/11/05/ted-cruz-colin-allred-texas-senate-election-2024/

Previous article
Early voting results in southern Denton County races
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.