Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Early voting results in southern Denton County races

By Mark Smith
About 7 p.m. Tuesday, some early voting results for contested races in southern Denton County were released.

Below are unofficial early voting results from the Denton County Elections Office and, for races in districts that reach beyond Denton County, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. This story will be updated during the evening as more results are released.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 26

(R) Brandon Gill: 60.9%, 185,918 votes

(D) Ernest Lineberger: 37.17%, 113,463 votes

State Senate, District 12

(R) Tan Parker (i): 63.21%, 119,786 votes

(D) Stephanie Draper: 36.79%, 69,729 votes

State House of Representatives, District 57

(R) Richard Hayes: 59.13%, 44,244 votes

(D) Collin Johnson: 38.12%, 28520 votes

(L) Darren Hamilton: 2.75%, 2,056 votes

State House of Representatives, District 63

(R) Ben Bumgarner (i): 56%, 40,271 votes

(D) Michelle Beckley: 44%, 31,641 votes

State House of Representatives, District 64 (Denton County only)

(R) Andy Hopper: 49.7%, 23,922 votes

(D) Angela Brewer: 50.3%, 24,204 votes

State House of Representatives, District 65

(R) Mitch Little: 60.82%, 51,982 votes

(D) Detrick DeBurr: 39.18%, 33,489 votes

Denton County Sheriff

(R) Tracy Murphree: 60.2%, 214,795 votes

(D) Frederick Bishop: 39.85%, 142,242

Argyle ISD School Funding Referendum

For: 43%, 4,710 votes

Against: 57%, 6,245 votes

Northwest ISD School Funding Referendum (Denton County only)

For: 45.82%, 13,965 votes

Against: 54.18%, 16,513 votes

Eads: A tribute to our veterans
