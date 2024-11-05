Eads: A tribute to our veterans

In an earnest and heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have given so much to our country both through their service and afterward, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our Veterans.

The U.S. is home to an estimated 18.6 million veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As of 2024, around 1,534,356 service members live in Texas, more than any other state including California. And more than 41,000 of those Veterans call Denton County home.

Texas is also number one in Veteran-owned businesses (including women-owned businesses) and contributes $100 billion to the economy through the 15 active military installations, according to the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

Veterans owned majority interest in 2.52 million businesses as of 2012. Veteran-owned firms were estimated to employ 5.03 million people with an annual payroll of $1.14 trillion, according to a 2017 Small Business Administration report.

Representing 9.1 percent of all businesses, Veteran-owned firms ranged from mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and food services to fire insurance, utility, manufacturing, technical services, and more.

According to Laura Koerner, Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Commission and a U.S. Navy veteran: “More veterans choose Texas because here, we truly care for our own.”

From workforce development initiatives to employment opportunities, Texas and Denton County are committed to honoring our heroes.

This past June, we honored our women Veteran employees with a breakfast, a proclamation, and a presentation of “Quilts of Valor.” The mission of Quilts of Valor is to bestow a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace, and remembrance on those who served in harm’s way to protect and defend our lives and freedoms. The beautiful quilts are lovingly made by the hands of countless volunteers who wish to express their gratitude and honor the service and sacrifice of our Veterans. This was a special opportunity for the Denton County Commissioners Court to show our sincere appreciation for all they have done.

Our Commissioners Court also supports Veterans through coordination with our Denton County Veterans Court and the Denton County Veterans Center.

I have much respect for the work of Judge Forrest Beadle, who operates the Denton County Veterans Court. Veterans Courts are programs specifically designed for those service members with a service-related injury or with a disorder that results in being charged with a crime; many of whom are also struggling with substance use and/or drug use. The focus is placed on counseling and treatment of underlying conditions rather than on punishment.

The goal of the court is to provide a pathway within the criminal justice system to get our combat veterans’ new lives back on track.

Another key program includes the Denton County Veterans Center under the United Way of Denton County, which consolidates a variety of services for Veterans to assure effective and integrative care. The center houses the Veteran Community Navigator Program and other Veteran service providers to guide and serve our Veterans and their families.

I am also truly grateful for the work of our Veterans Service Officer Paul Bastaich and his team, who work tirelessly to ensure our Denton County Veterans receive the help they need.

If you know of a Veteran who could benefit from our assistance, please share our Veterans Service Office telephone number – 940-349-2950.

The commitment and sacrifices of our Veterans have both safeguarded our freedoms and continued to enrich our communities through their ongoing contributions.

In fact, our Veterans risked their lives for people they have never met.

As Winston Churchill so succinctly put it, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

We indeed owe Veterans our heartfelt appreciation for their service and celebrate their dedication to ensuring our quality of life continues here in Denton County, Texas, and the United States.

I invite you to join us in paying tribute to our Veterans at 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 at the annual Veterans Day at the Square. The event is free and open to the public.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup