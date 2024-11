Alma Mexicana — a small, family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant in Flower Mound — has closed its doors.

The homestyle eatery — known for its traditional Mexican favorites like tacos, enchiladas and fajitas — first opened in September 2021 at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 405, near Sprouts Farmers Market.

Last week, a handwritten sign appeared on the restaurant’s front door, informing customers that it is permanently closed. Attempts to contact ownership were unsuccessful.