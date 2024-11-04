Around Argyle — November 2024

Hello, Argyle! I hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween. It’s always a great time at the annual Argyle Police Department “Trunk or Treat,” and this year was no exception. A huge thank you to Chief Jackson and his team, all the generous sponsors who handed out treats to the kids, and to all the amazing families that turned out for this fun community event. This is yet another reminder that Argyle continues to be a great place to work, live, and raise a family.

Also in October, I was honored to be invited to speak with the student council at Argyle West Elementary, where I had the pleasure of witnessing their democratic process firsthand. The students were in the midst of voting for group leaders of various committees, each presenting impressive speeches to earn the confidence of their peers. It was inspiring to see the students embrace leadership, collaboration, and active participation in their school community, and I enjoyed watching as they thoughtfully elected their new leaders. With Election Day rapidly approaching, it was an excellent reminder about how important it is for all of us to exercise our civic duty, hopefully with the same enthusiasm, respect and grace exhibited by these amazing students.

I also had a wonderful experience visiting Hilltop Elementary to speak with the third graders as they learned about local government. Sharing my journey in public service and my volunteer experience with them was a rewarding opportunity, and I was impressed by the students’ curiosity and enthusiasm. They asked some truly intelligent and insightful questions about my role, community projects, and how local government works, making it a memorable visit that highlighted their eagerness to understand the impact of civic engagement.

In addition to outstanding schools, Argyle continues to attract desirable businesses. Cactus Canyon, the new Tex-Mex restaurant from Circle Star Brands (the folks behind 1845, Branded Bowls, Marty B’s and others) hosted a special pre-opening dinner, providing a sneak peek into the town’s first upscale dining establishment. The food, staff and environment are all exceptional and we’re proud that they chose Argyle for this amazing endeavor. The restaurant is right next to the Well Church at 700 FM 407 in Argyle and promises to be a local favorite.

On Oct. 23rd, I had the special pleasure of attending the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Lulu’s of Argyle, a floral design and boutique shop offering a variety of flowers, gifts, plants and more. This unique small business was founded by two local moms, Katey and Amanda, who share a love for creativity and floral artistry. We are thrilled to welcome them to the community and hope you’ll pay them a visit. Lulu’s is conveniently located at 100 Country Club Rd. between Giovanni’s Pizza and the Snooty Pig Cafe in Argyle.

On the topic of flowers and plants, I want to take a moment to recognize a group whose work you may not know much about, though you’ve likely admired it if you’ve visited Unity Park. The park wouldn’t have its beautiful, inviting appearance without the vision, hard work, and dedication of the Denton County Master Gardeners—namely Teri Kettle, Johna Johnson, Amanda Barber, and John Ankeny. A heartfelt thank you to each of these volunteers for bringing such natural beauty to our community spaces!

And while I’m acknowledging people, I would like to thank Harrison Wicks, Interim Director of Community Development for the Town of Argyle. Harrison is a consummate professional whose dedication and attention to detail has been critical in shepherding projects including Cactus Canyon through the process and ensuring our residents are the beneficiaries of quality development. He was recently recognized at a town council meeting by an Argyle resident during the open forum for going above and beyond. We appreciate Mr. Wicks and all of our great staff for their hard work and commitment to providing superior customer service.

As I close out this month’s column, there are a few notable events coming up in November worth mentioning:

Argyle celebrates Arbor Day on Saturday, Nov. 2. We will be distributing 150 trees to residents who pre-registered on the town’s website at Town Hall between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by and visit with me, Keep Argyle Beautiful, local arborists and others over a cup of coffee and donuts!

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. If you haven’t done so already, please remember to get out and vote! If you need assistance, visit www.votedenton.gov for a full list of voting locations, times, and other important information.

The Argyle Lions Club and the Robson Ranch Lions Club will be honoring local veterans at the 2nd Annual Veterans Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Community Room at Town of Argyle. Please RSVP to Deborah Cottle at 817-312-2382 and provide your name, branch of service, and if you plan to bring a guest. The Argyle Lions Club will also be hosting the annual Cookie Crawl on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and details can be found on their Facebook page.

We have more events planned in the coming months, so stay in the know by signing up for notifications from the town or check the town’s web site (www.argyletx.com) and social media pages. I look forward to seeing you at an upcoming event, and I hope you have a blessed Veterans Day and a Happy Thanksgiving!