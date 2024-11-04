Monday, November 4, 2024
Here’s what you need to know to vote in Denton County

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the city of Benbrook

Election Day is nearly upon us. If you didn’t vote early or absentee, in-person voting on Tuesday is your last chance to cast your ballot.

But do you know if you’re registered? Or where to go to vote? Here’s what you need to know about voting in Denton County.

Click here to check whether you’re eligible to vote. Just enter your name and birthdate, or Voter ID, and the Denton County Elections Office will tell you if you are eligible. The same page will tell you the address where you can cast your ballot — on Election Day, you may only vote at your designated precinct location — as well as a sample ballot, so you know what to expect at the polls.

All Denton County polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Poll workers will be on hand to guide voters through the process and answer any questions you may have.

To vote in Texas, you must bring an approved form of photo ID. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of ID, as well as alternative forms you might be able to bring with a completed Reasonable Impediment Declaration. You cannot wear clothing supporting political candidates to the polls.

Aside from the presidential race, southern Denton County voters will decide numerous federal, state and county races. Learn more about the candidates in selected local races here. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Some restaurants and other businesses are offering freebies, discounts and/or special menu items on Election Day. For some, you’ll need to show your “I Voted” sticker.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

