River Walk invites community to annual free Thanksgiving dinner

River Walk Social is inviting anyone in the community who might be far from family, looking for connection or simply in need of a hot meal to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner at the River Walk.

“Our Thanksgiving dinner will feature a hearty menu of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy and rolls — all served with care at no cost to our guests,” the company said on social media. “Drinks will be available for purchase.”

Dinner will be hosted at Underdogs on The River Walk in Flower Mound from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Reservations are required through Opentable.com.

“Because food tastes best when shared, we can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving with you!”