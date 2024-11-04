Our Village Glows set to light up Highland Village

The annual local holiday tradition, Our Village Glows, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., lighting up the newly-renovated Shops at Highland Village event space, The Backyard, with family festivities and a dazzling Christmas tree lighting.

The evening will include live musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making, and Santa’s grand entrance by firetruck.

Guests can meet festive characters like Mrs. Claus and a toy soldier stilt walker, while raffle tickets offer chances to win gift baskets, local gift cards, and a spot on stage with Santa to light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

The night wraps up with the Rosanna Eckert jazz quartet performing holiday classics.

Proceeds benefit the Highland Village Women’s Club’s charitable programs.

The Shops at Highland Village is located at FM 407 and FM 2499. Learn more here.