Monday, November 4, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Our Village Glows set to light up Highland Village

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Our Village Glows (Photo by Brian Maschino)

The annual local holiday tradition, Our Village Glows, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., lighting up the newly-renovated Shops at Highland Village event space, The Backyard, with family festivities and a dazzling Christmas tree lighting.

The evening will include live musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making, and Santa’s grand entrance by firetruck.

Guests can meet festive characters like Mrs. Claus and a toy soldier stilt walker, while raffle tickets offer chances to win gift baskets, local gift cards, and a spot on stage with Santa to light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

The night wraps up with the Rosanna Eckert jazz quartet performing holiday classics.

Proceeds benefit the Highland Village Women’s Club’s charitable programs.

The Shops at Highland Village is located at FM 407 and FM 2499. Learn more here.

Previous article
Flower Mound committee evaluating potential bond elections to host public meetings
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.