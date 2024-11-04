Monday, November 4, 2024
Flower Mound committee evaluating potential bond elections to host public meetings

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Town Hall
Flower Mound Town Hall, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mounders, the Blue Ribbon Bond Committee wants to hear from you.

The 12-person committee was appointed by Town Council to evaluate potential facilities, parks and trails, and street reconstruction projects for a possible bond election, according to a town news release. The committee has been reviewing potential projects assembled by town staff and will ultimately make a recommendation to Town Council on projects to include in a bond program. Council will then decide whether or not to call for a special election in May 2025.

But before they make their recommendation, the committee wants to hear from residents. The town has scheduled come-and-go open house sessions for residents to learn about the proposed projects and provide feedback.

Nov. 12 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road

Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road

Dec. 3 from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dive

“We’re working on adding one more session to this list, which will be hosted on the west side of town,” the town said in a statement .”We’ll keep you posted once it’s confirmed.”

If you’re unable to attend one of the above open houses, you can learn more about the proposed projects at www.flowermound.gov/brbc. You can also provide feedback to the committee to [email protected] or by attending one of their meetings. The committee meets as needed on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 124 of Town Hall. All meetings are open to the public with an opportunity for public comment.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

