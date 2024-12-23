After 5 years, man charged with murder in missing Denton woman case

Following a five-year investigation, the Denton Police Department has charged a man with murder after human remains were positively identified as a missing Denton woman.

In April 2019, a family member reported Angelique Yvonne Hataway, 41, as a missing person after last having contact with Hataway in January of that year, according to a Denton PD news release. During the investigation, detectives learned no family members had spoken with Hataway since January.

Don Edward Bullard, Jr., 60, shared a rented residence with Hataway in the 500 block of N. Mayhill Road and was believed to be the last person to have seen her at the time of her disappearance. Detectives interviewed Bullard several times during the multi-year missing person investigation, and he stated he had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

On Sept. 10, 2024, Denton PD was notified of the discovery of possible human remains buried behind the residence on Mayhill Road.

Denton PD executed a search warrant on the property and human remains were recovered. Personal effects were also recovered at the scene which were consistent with items known to belong to Hataway, according to police. The human remains were compared against DNA samples given by family members of Hataway during the investigation. Hataway was positively identified on Dec. 17, 2024, by the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Based on the evidence obtained, witness interviews, suspect interviews, and the totality of the circumstances, an arrest warrant for Bullard was obtained on Thursday for the murder of Hataway, according to police. Bullard is currently in custody in the Denton County Jail on unrelated charges. Bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge, according to jail records.