Monday, December 23, 2024
Tarrant Area Food Bank, LISD celebrate grand opening of 100th in-school market

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Tarrant Area Food Bank North and Lewisville ISD recently celebrated the grand opening of the CHOICES Market at Lewisville Learning Center, the 100th in-school market established through TAFB’s Ready to Learn program.

“This milestone underscores TAFB’s commitment to providing families with convenient access to nutritious food,” the organization said in a statement. “This initiative was made possible through the generous contributions of Tarrant Area Food Bank’s donors, whose support continues to drive the success of the Ready to Learn initiative. Furnished with coolers, shelving, and stocked with fresh, nutritious food, the CHOICES Market offers families within the school community a convenient and essential resource to combat food insecurity.”

Photos courtesy of TAFB and LISD

TAFB launched the Ready to Learn initiative in 2021 to address the needs of the one in four children facing hunger across its 13-county service area. By expanding access to nutritious food and offering youth nutrition education and resources, Ready to Learn ensures school-aged children are prepared to succeed in the classroom and beyond, according to a news release from TAFB and LISD.

“The opening of the CHOICES Market at the Lewisville Learning Center demonstrates the power of collaboration and community support,” said Julie Butner, President and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “We are thrilled to partner with Lewisville ISD to provide this critical resource for families facing food insecurity, ensuring students have access to the most essential school supply: food.”

Lewisville ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lori Rapp expressed her appreciation for the partnership: “We are deeply grateful partner with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help address food insecurity. The CHOICES Market will serve as a vital resource for our families, helping students focus on learning without the burden of hunger.”

With the addition of the CHOICES Market, TAFB has achieved its 2024 goal of doubling the number of Ready to Learn in-school markets, expanding access to fresh, nutritious food to over 100 schools across its service area.

“At Tarrant Area Food Bank, we are dedicated to supporting children and families year-round, especially during the holiday season when the need for food assistance becomes even more urgent,” said Butner. “The Ready to Learn in-school markets address childhood hunger by ensuring students and their families have consistent access to nutritious meals. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Lewisville ISD and our incredible community supporters.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

