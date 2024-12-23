This Chick-fil-A in Lewisville is going to be torn down and replaced

Chick-fil-A will tear down a Lewisville location in 2025, and rebuild a new restaurant in its place.

The company last week filed a new construction project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for the current location at 483 E. Round Grove Road. According to the filing, the current restaurant will be demolished, and a new one, nearly 4,600 square feet, will be built in its place. The $2.9 million project is expected to begin in May and be completed as early as Fall 2025.

Additional details were not immediately available, and a company spokesperson could not be immediately reached, but the restaurant will likely follow the trend of multiple area Chick-fil-A locations that have built new, larger restaurants with additional drive-thru lanes.