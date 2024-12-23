Monday, December 23, 2024
Pastor’s Place: Finding hope during the holidays

Ryan Dobbs, Lead Pastor, First Baptist Church of Argyle

As the year winds down and we walk through the remainder of the holiday season, it is important to remember that not everyone has hope or finds joy as Christmas and the New Year approach.

For some, it is a season of joy and celebration, hope and excitement, but for others it is not. There are many who, due to the loss of loved ones, family strife, financial stress, or struggles with health, do not look forward to what lies ahead. Some will spend these holidays alone, without family or friends by their side, while others will be joined only by thoughts of what once was.

For all who seek hope during this season, there is a Scripture that reminds us of God’s loving kindness, His goodness, and tenderness: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. He determines the number of the stars; He gives to all of them their names. Great is our Lord, and abundant in power; His understanding is beyond measure.” (Psalm 147:3-5, ESV). This verse reveals the nature of our God, one so powerful and great that He determines the number of the stars and names them all, but who is also close to those made in His image, those who need a tender touch of love and gentleness. Our God heals those who are brokenhearted and binds up the wounds of those injured by this fallen world.

If you need hope, turn to the God of the Bible: His steadfast love extends to the heavens, and His faithfulness reaches to the clouds (Psalm 36:5). In turning to Him, find community within a local church, a place where you may join with other believers and be encouraged in the Lord…and find hope for the holidays.

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

