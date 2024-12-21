Saturday, December 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Highland Village City Update — December 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
3
Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox

The holidays are here and we have so much happening in Highland Village! Our Village Glows at The Shops at Highland Village started the holiday season. This year’s event was beautiful in the newly-renovated Backyard gathering area and I always love hearing the student choirs and, of course, the arrival of Santa.

Highland Village residents, if you’re heading out of town for the holidays, you have access to the free Vacation Watch service offered by the Highland Village Police Department. When signed up, patrol officers will periodically stop and check your home. Officers may walk around and check your property for any signs of forced entry, damage or suspicious activity. To request a Vacation Watch check out hvpd.com to complete the form or call 972-317-6551.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Republic Services will not run trash pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Collections will move to the next day, so Wednesday’s route will move to Thursday, Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

Dads (and Moms) mark your calendar for the Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets go on sale Dec. 30 for residents and Jan. 6 for non-residents. This dance almost always sells out so you’ll want to get your tickets early! The event, held at the Lewisville Hilton Garden Inn, includes dinner, dancing, door prizes and more. Tickets can be purchased at hvparks.com or at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Rd.

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas! I hope to see you around at one of our many events!

Previous article
Eads: A year of events across Denton County
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.