Highland Village City Update — December 2024

The holidays are here and we have so much happening in Highland Village! Our Village Glows at The Shops at Highland Village started the holiday season. This year’s event was beautiful in the newly-renovated Backyard gathering area and I always love hearing the student choirs and, of course, the arrival of Santa.

Highland Village residents, if you’re heading out of town for the holidays, you have access to the free Vacation Watch service offered by the Highland Village Police Department. When signed up, patrol officers will periodically stop and check your home. Officers may walk around and check your property for any signs of forced entry, damage or suspicious activity. To request a Vacation Watch check out hvpd.com to complete the form or call 972-317-6551.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Republic Services will not run trash pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Collections will move to the next day, so Wednesday’s route will move to Thursday, Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

Dads (and Moms) mark your calendar for the Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets go on sale Dec. 30 for residents and Jan. 6 for non-residents. This dance almost always sells out so you’ll want to get your tickets early! The event, held at the Lewisville Hilton Garden Inn, includes dinner, dancing, door prizes and more. Tickets can be purchased at hvparks.com or at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Rd.

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas! I hope to see you around at one of our many events!