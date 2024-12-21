Eads: A year of events across Denton County

It is hard to believe 2024 is quickly coming to an end.

This year has been a great opportunity to visit with residents from across Denton County at ribbon cuttings, town meetings, important discussions about workforce development and legislative issues, groundbreaking ceremonies for public safety and a new home for a deserving family, special 50th and 60th anniversaries, tours, and much more.

As our county continues to prosper, I have made it my mission to make as many events as possible in communities across our four precincts. We are fortunate to live in an area where our cities and towns are expanding services to meet growing demands while also ensuring they establish cultures unique to their communities.

While part of my job is going to events to show support, participate in discussions and help people celebrate, it is also a listening opportunity as I meet with our residents. These individuals often have questions or may need assistance. I appreciate the times where I can walk away from an event with some kind of assignment to provide answers and offer help.

At a Lewisville event, a woman approached me about her grown son, who was experiencing a mental health crisis. With the help of Denton County MHMR, we worked over the weekend to find her son some help.

As I reflect on this past year, I am especially grateful for all these moments and people that work hard throughout Denton County to be difference makers.

This year began with a dedication in Lewisville to the historic Champion Macedonia Cemetery which stands as a testament to the power of community involvement and dedicated volunteerism. Preserving our history plays an important role in recognizing those who came before us.

In April, the Dallas Stars were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Starcenter Multisport Northlake center. It will bring youth sports opportunities to Denton County when it is completed in 2025.

A lot of knowledge was packed in one room at the City of Lewisville training room for an Accelerator Session set up by the Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas. Discussions on everything from transportation to childcare and aging out of foster care to training the next generation for upcoming jobs were among the many topics discussed among individuals from Lewisville, Denton, Carrollton, University of North Texas, Denton Chamber of Commerce, Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce, and many others throughout Denton County.

In July, the Elm Fork Chapter of our Texas Master Naturalists held a project showcase in our Elections building featuring 28 of more than 40 ongoing projects dedicated to preserving the beauty of Denton County and surrounding areas for generations to come. Projects ranged from youth education, park preservation and wildlife rehabilitation to turtle repopulation and water quality monitoring, to name just a few. Our county buildings host a variety of civic and community events, and I love to pop in and welcome everyone as well as hear from them.

At the Denton Economic Development Forum, I had the pleasure of giving opening remarks. The forum highlighted our county’s ongoing growth including a new master-planned development, Landmark, under the direction of Hillwood.

The Regional Transportation Council, of which I have been a member for 16 years, celebrated its 50th Anniversary in conjunction with the 2024 Infrastructure Summit. Transportation has always been vitally important to me as we plan to deliver critical projects across the county and region to ensure smooth transportation as well as future growth.

In September, I traveled to Austin to attend the Texas Association of Counties 2024 Legislative Conference. I remain committed to enhancing public safety, maintaining local roads and bridges, and safeguarding vital records for our community among other things. We also took the opportunity to learn and prepare for the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, where we will continue to advocate for the needs of our citizens.

On that same note, I once again moderated the Metroport Chamber of Commerce’s Lone Star Legislative Report in September. Held at the Texas Motor Speedway, the event featured State Rep. Ben Bumgarner (District 63), Vice President of Government Relations for Fidelity Investments Scott Orr, and Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust as well as Congressman Michael Burgess.

I was honored to attend the 20th Anniversary celebration of the Denton County Alternative Resolution Program (DCAP) and the grand opening of the new Law Center for the Denton County Bar Association. The new facility represents a great step forward, providing our Bar Association with a dedicated space to serve our growing community with integrity and professionalism.

In October, I attended the grand reopening of the Explorium – Denton Children’s Museum. In partnership with Denton County Friends of the Family, this amazing space provides a safe and engaging place for children to explore, learn, and grow. With hands-on exhibits and interactive programs, children from 6 months to 12 years old can enjoy learning through play.

Commissioner Mitchell and I attended the celebration service marking the 60-year anniversary of Northview Baptist Church in Lewisville. This cherished institution has been serving our residents for many decades.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Falconer joined me in a tour of the new Lake Ralph Hall, which is expected to be completed in 2026. The lake will be about the size of Lake Grapevine and will allow for 56 million gallons of water to be pumped back to Denton County to provide water for 30 of our communities. A couple of years ago, I was there for the Lake Ralph Hall groundbreaking and am proud of how it is taking shape. This lake will ensure a plentiful supply of water for generations to come.

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County invited me to a groundbreaking of a new home in Justin for the Frazier family. With the help of the Rotary Club of Champions, $200,000 was raised to build the home.

In Lantana, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and I cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Lantana’s new Ferguson Pickleball Courts located on 2.5 acres near E.P. Rayzor Elementary. As pickleball continues its popularity, these courts are a welcome addition for neighbors and families in Lantana. This space will encourage physical activity and provide a lively gathering spot for our Denton County residents.

As Chairman of the Elections Commission in Denton County, I was part of one of the biggest events – the Nov. 5th General Election. More than 2,000 residents from across the county offered their time and dedication to ensure our elections ran smoothly. I would like to thank them for their service as well as thank the public for voting.

I often meet with community leaders to discuss issues and find solutions. We also meet monthly with our Denton County mayors where we tackle major topics and share information with each other.

Thank you to all the individuals and officials who graciously invited myself and my fellow Commissioners Court colleagues to join in celebrating and acknowledging your many accomplishments. We look forward to the many opportunities coming in 2025.

