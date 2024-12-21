Saturday, December 21, 2024
Harvest Happenings — December 2024

Page Austin, CSM Gretchen Evans, Karsyn Beauchamp and Angie Mastracola at Evans’ Purple Heart Ceremony.
Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

We can’t believe it’s December! What an amazing year. We opened new amenities, a new elementary school (Jane Ruestmann Elementary/Argyle ISD), and hosted more than 250 events for our Harvest neighbors.

What makes our community different is that we don’t just host events but opportunities to strengthen our culture of doing life together. We love finding new and fun ways to bring our neighbors together.

There are few things that stood out to me this year—a Purple Heart Ceremony and Building Homes for Heroes Home Presentation. Both recognize American heroes and strengthen our patriotic spirit!

Our neighbor, Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans, received a Purple Heart for wounds she received in Afghanistan in 2005. Harvest neighbors joined the Evans family at Circle T Ranch for the ceremony. It was an honor to be part of that memorable day. CSM Evans is truly an American hero.

While leading troops in Afghanistan, a rocket blast propelled Evans into a wall causing a traumatic brain injury and the complete loss of hearing. The instant loss of a 27-year career left her in a dark place, but she pushed through it and has now found her purpose to advocate for veterans. We are thankful to have her and her husband part of the Harvest family.

This month we are joining Building Homes for Heroes as they present their 400th home to Army Specialist Josh Sager and his wife Melanie. We couldn’t have done it without Hillwood Communities and Highland Homes! The event will include a patriotic parade and a home presentation. We can’t wait to welcome the Sager’s to the Harvest family.

December is a great month as we are gearing up for the holidays. We are ready for Santa’s arrival and for all the beautiful lights. We wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season!

