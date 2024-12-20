Friday, December 20, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Foodie Friday: Celebrate the season with fresh dining experiences

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3
Chocolate-dipped strawberries at The Touring Chocolatier.

As we close out 2024, I’d like to shine a light on some of the new additions to our Foodie landscape.

For you chocolate lovers, The Touring Chocolatier is now open in The Shops at Lakeside. The artisan chocolate shop and bakery offers a wide variety of tasty truffles, bonbons, baked goods and other chocolate goodies. The shop also offers truffle-making classes and tasting events. If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the sweet tooth in your life, this is the perfect place! The Touring Chocolatier is at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 150, in the old AshJenn Desserts shop. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit touringchocolatier.com.

Have you checked out Cactus Canyon restaurant in Argyle yet? Owners Brian Gasperson and Marty Bryan (of Mary B’s fame) serve up a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items in a beautiful setting. Head over to 700 FM 407 W (between Hwy 377 and I-35W) for a taste! Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner starting at 4 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit cactuscanyontexmex.com.

If Thai food is your thing, Sakhuu Thai opened last month serving up authentic Thai meals made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 120, in The Shops at Lakeside. Sakhuu Thai is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for a break on weekdays from 3 to 4:30. Visit sakhuuthaiflowermound.com.

For those who are more health-conscious, Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar chain, opened its new location at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, in Flower Mound last month. Toastique is known for its avocado toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, coffee and other grab-and-go options and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit toastique.com/flowermound.

If you are looking for authentic Italian fare, Italy Express in Flower Mound is your new go-to place! Italy Express offers classic Italian dishes made with homemade pasta, like chicken Marsala, baked lasagna, spaghetti marinara and signature pizzas, including Alfredo chicken and Florentine pies. The restaurant is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3347 Long Prairie. Call 214-513-9160.

I hope you have a Foodie-Fantastic Holiday Season and please tell them we sent you!

Previous article
Argyle antique shop thrives with faith, family and unique finds
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.