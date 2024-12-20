Foodie Friday: Celebrate the season with fresh dining experiences

As we close out 2024, I’d like to shine a light on some of the new additions to our Foodie landscape.

For you chocolate lovers, The Touring Chocolatier is now open in The Shops at Lakeside. The artisan chocolate shop and bakery offers a wide variety of tasty truffles, bonbons, baked goods and other chocolate goodies. The shop also offers truffle-making classes and tasting events. If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the sweet tooth in your life, this is the perfect place! The Touring Chocolatier is at 2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 150, in the old AshJenn Desserts shop. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit touringchocolatier.com.

Have you checked out Cactus Canyon restaurant in Argyle yet? Owners Brian Gasperson and Marty Bryan (of Mary B’s fame) serve up a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items in a beautiful setting. Head over to 700 FM 407 W (between Hwy 377 and I-35W) for a taste! Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner starting at 4 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visit cactuscanyontexmex.com.

If Thai food is your thing, Sakhuu Thai opened last month serving up authentic Thai meals made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 120, in The Shops at Lakeside. Sakhuu Thai is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for a break on weekdays from 3 to 4:30. Visit sakhuuthaiflowermound.com.

For those who are more health-conscious, Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar chain, opened its new location at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, in Flower Mound last month. Toastique is known for its avocado toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, coffee and other grab-and-go options and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit toastique.com/flowermound.

If you are looking for authentic Italian fare, Italy Express in Flower Mound is your new go-to place! Italy Express offers classic Italian dishes made with homemade pasta, like chicken Marsala, baked lasagna, spaghetti marinara and signature pizzas, including Alfredo chicken and Florentine pies. The restaurant is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3347 Long Prairie. Call 214-513-9160.

I hope you have a Foodie-Fantastic Holiday Season and please tell them we sent you!