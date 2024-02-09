Friday, February 9, 2024
Flower Mound names new CFO

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
John Zagurski, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has selected John Zagurski as its next Chief Financial Officer.

With more than 10 years of municipal finance experience, Zagurski comes to Flower Mound from the town of Northlake, where he served as Finance Director for the past four years. His first day with Flower Mound will be March 18, according to a news release from the town.

“When starting the search for our new CFO, I immediately started hearing wonderful things about John,” Town Manager James Childers said. “Then, throughout the application and interview process, he blew us away, even among an impressive list of finance executives we targeted. John has a track record of strong financial leadership and innovative approaches of communicating government finances to the public. We look forward to him joining our award-winning and top-notch Financial Services team.”

Zagurski serves as president of the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas, assisting and supporting local government finance professionals across the state and training the next generation of finance officers.

As finance director for the town of Northlake, he helped the organization scale and modernize in a rapidly growing community, increasing the Town’s bond rating and improving transparency by introducing a digital budget book. Prior to Northlake, Zagurski served as a budget analyst and then finance manager at the town of Trophy Club.

Zagurski has a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas.

“I can’t wait to join the Flower Mound team and work with a finance department and administration that is setting the bar when it comes to strong financial policies and practices,” Zagurski said. “I’m starting right as the Town is ramping up its budget process, and I look forward to diving in alongside my new colleagues and creating a budget everyone is proud of.”

Zagurski’s hiring comes after the retirement of Tammy Wilson, who worked for the Town of Flower Mound for more than 24 years, serving as Executive Director of Financial Services for nine years and CFO for two years. Wilson officially retired in January 2024, but will remain as the interim CFO during the transition period.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

