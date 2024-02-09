Friday, February 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Body Bionics brings fitness to Lantana residents

Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
0
1
The Body Bionics team in Lantana includes Morgan Sterling, Phyran Reuss, Wayne Murphy, Troy Pickett and Miranda Eserman.

Rather than traveling to a health club for their fitness needs, Lantana residents have been fortunate to have one come to them.

The Lantana Community Association partners with Body Bionics to offer a variety of programs to Lantana residents that will keep the whole family fit.

Since 2007, Body Bionics, led by Troy Pickett, has conducted classes at the North Amenity Center. These range from outdoor fitness boot camps to Mind and Body sessions featuring Fit360 (strength/endurance), Core and Mobility, Aquatic Aerobics, Yoga, XLift and Balance, Pilates, and most recently, Karate for adults, plus Martial Arts for youth. They also offer monthly CPR/AED Certification courses.

In all, 15 weekly group sessions are offered. There is also individual personal training available through fitness experts like Lantana resident Miranda Eserman, who serves as Body Bionics’ fitness director.

“We want to take care of every age range in the community as best as we can,” said Pickett, who played football and ran track at Marcus High School. “Our passion is to improve peoples’ lives.”

Pickett spent the first eight years of his working career as an accountant in the moving industry where he met wife Ginger.

“One thing I found out about myself was I was not meant to be stuck between four walls for 8-12 hours a day,” Pickett said. “Ginger was athletic too growing up and we worked out together.

“We were both into health and fitness and decided we needed to start up a local fitness boot camp. We live very close to Lantana and met with the HOA management company and the developer who agreed to host one. At first, we started with two people at 5:30 in the morning. Within three camps, we were up to 20.”

That led Pickett to propose more services which the Community Association was glad to contract with him. Boot camps increased to three daily followed by group fitness and other programs.

Pickett estimates his team trains about 100 people and has had more than 2,700 boot camp registrations.

When not teaching classes, Pickett and Eserman can be found running marathons and other endurance races. They partner with Insight Association Management on the annual Run Lantana 5K and 10K races to raise money for worthy causes.

Visit bodybionics.com for more information about scheduling, pricing or to register for a class.

Previous article
Flower Mound names new CFO
Mark Miller
Mark Miller

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.