Body Bionics brings fitness to Lantana residents

Rather than traveling to a health club for their fitness needs, Lantana residents have been fortunate to have one come to them.

The Lantana Community Association partners with Body Bionics to offer a variety of programs to Lantana residents that will keep the whole family fit.

Since 2007, Body Bionics, led by Troy Pickett, has conducted classes at the North Amenity Center. These range from outdoor fitness boot camps to Mind and Body sessions featuring Fit360 (strength/endurance), Core and Mobility, Aquatic Aerobics, Yoga, XLift and Balance, Pilates, and most recently, Karate for adults, plus Martial Arts for youth. They also offer monthly CPR/AED Certification courses.

In all, 15 weekly group sessions are offered. There is also individual personal training available through fitness experts like Lantana resident Miranda Eserman, who serves as Body Bionics’ fitness director.

“We want to take care of every age range in the community as best as we can,” said Pickett, who played football and ran track at Marcus High School. “Our passion is to improve peoples’ lives.”

Pickett spent the first eight years of his working career as an accountant in the moving industry where he met wife Ginger.

“One thing I found out about myself was I was not meant to be stuck between four walls for 8-12 hours a day,” Pickett said. “Ginger was athletic too growing up and we worked out together.

“We were both into health and fitness and decided we needed to start up a local fitness boot camp. We live very close to Lantana and met with the HOA management company and the developer who agreed to host one. At first, we started with two people at 5:30 in the morning. Within three camps, we were up to 20.”

That led Pickett to propose more services which the Community Association was glad to contract with him. Boot camps increased to three daily followed by group fitness and other programs.

Pickett estimates his team trains about 100 people and has had more than 2,700 boot camp registrations.

When not teaching classes, Pickett and Eserman can be found running marathons and other endurance races. They partner with Insight Association Management on the annual Run Lantana 5K and 10K races to raise money for worthy causes.

Visit bodybionics.com for more information about scheduling, pricing or to register for a class.