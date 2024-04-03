Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Flower Mound names new police chief

By CTG Staff
Flower Mound Police Chief David Coulon

The Town of Flower Mound has selected David Coulon as its next chief of police and extended a conditional offer of employment. Coulon is expected to start April 29.

Coulon is a criminal justice executive with 30 years in policing and 22 years in command positions. He has served as the police chief of The Colony since 2014. Prior to this, he held several positions with the Irving Police Department starting in 1993, rising through the ranks from police officer to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and, ultimately, assistant chief.

Coulon’s conditional offer comes after an extensive nationwide search led by SGR, a Texas-based executive recruitment firm, yielded 44 applicants from 13 states. The finalists participated in on-site interviews with various Town staff and community stakeholders, as well as a public meet-and-greet.

“We had an amazing applicant pool for this position, which made whittling it down to five finalists difficult, and those finalists all brought incredible experience, knowledge, and insight,” Town Manager James Childers said. “But, David stood out throughout the entire process. Our selection process was exceedingly thorough, and David received high marks from the interview panels, from interactions with Town staff, and from community members who participated in our meet-and-greet. I know David will be a great fit within our police department, and I was impressed by his leadership acumen, his vision, and his focus on community engagement, relationship building, and transparency.”

Coulon has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Baylor University. He is a Texas Certified Public Manager and holds a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). He is active in the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA), and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

“I am truly honored to be able to join the men and women of the Flower Mound Police Department and work alongside professionals who I respect and admire,” Coulon said. “I look forward to building upon Flower Mound’s tradition of excellence and working with our community partners to ensure Flower Mound remains one of the safest places in the country to live, work, and play.”

Coulon will succeed Chief Andy Kancel, who retired in November 2023 after 34 years of law enforcement experience and 10 years as Flower Mound’s chief. Kancel is staying on as interim chief through the transition period.

Denton County Local Voices: Barbara Barrios
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

