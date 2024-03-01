Flower Mound announces police chief finalists

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has narrowed its search for its next police chief to five candidates.

All five candidates will attend a meet-and-greet with the public on March 19, from 6-7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Flower Mound, 4330 Courtyard Way. Residents and community stakeholders are invited to attend, speak with the candidates and provide feedback to the town via comment cards.

The finalists were selected after a nationwide search led by SGR, a Texas-based executive recruitment firm, yielded 44 applicants from 13 states, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Candidates were vetted through a comprehensive process, and the search committee – led by Town Manager James Childers and composed of town staff – chose the five finalists.

The new chief will succeed Chief Andy Kancel, who retired in November 2023 after 34 years of law enforcement experience and 10 years as Flower Mound’s chief. Kancel is staying on as interim chief throughout the hiring and transition period.

“After an extensive nationwide search and application review process, I’m excited to welcome these five finalists to Flower Mound for on-site interviews and a public reception,” Childers said. “These are strong candidates with impressive backgrounds and wide-ranging law enforcement experience. Holding a public reception to allow our residents and business owners an opportunity to interact with these finalists will be crucial in helping us to further narrow down the field and select the best fit for our community.”

The town is aiming to fill the position by late spring. The town provided the following information about each candidate:

Kimberly Sylvester has 26 years of law enforcement experience and has served as the Chief of Police for the Richland Hills Police Department since 2018. Prior to that role, she was Captain of Police Operations at Richland Hills, and before that, she was hired by the City of Parker Police Department to assist in conducting both criminal and internal affair investigations from 2014-2017. Kim began her career in law enforcement with the City of Allen Police Department from 2000-2013, holding numerous positions, ending as Captain of the Patrol Services Division. Kim holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Mountain State University and a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Kim serves as President for the North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA), is an Executive Board Member for both the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Doug Shoemaker has over 33 years in public safety and policing experience, including 19 years at the command level. He was appointed Police Chief of the Denton Police Department in 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Chief of Police in Grand Junction, CO from 2018-2022. Doug began his career in 1991 with the Jefferson City, MO Police Department, where he left as a Captain in 2018. Doug holds a doctorate degree in Education/Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from the University of Missouri. Doug is currently serving as the 3rd Vice President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and will assume the presidency in 2026.

Wendell Mitchell has 29 years of law enforcement experience and has served as the Assistant Police Chief in Flower Mound since 2011. Prior to that, he held several positions with the Flower Mound Police Department, including Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Corporal, and Police Officer. Wendell holds a master’s degree in Law Enforcement Leadership and Administration from Sam Houston State University and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University. He holds a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and is active in the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA), and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Floyd Mitchell has 34 years of policing and military service. He served as the Police Chief for the Lubbock Police Department from 2019-2023 and was the Police Chief for the Temple Police Department from 2015-2019. He held several positions with the Kansas City, MO Police Department starting in 1989, including Major – Division Commander, Captain – Homicide Commander, Captain – Tactical Response Team (SWAT) Commander, Captain – Assistant Division Commander, and Sergeant. Floyd served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant from 1985-1989. Floyd has a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Baker University and he is a Certified Public Manager from Texas State University. He also holds a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and is currently the 1st Vice President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA). He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).

David Coulon is a criminal justice executive with 30 years in policing and 22 years in command positions. David has served as the Police Chief for the City of The Colony since 2014. Prior to this, he held several positions with the City of Irving Police Department starting in 1993, including Assistant Chief, Captain – Commander of Patrol, Lieutenant, Sergeant, and Police Officer. David has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Baylor University. He is a Texas Certified Public Manager and holds a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). He is active in the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA), and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).