Flower Mound police chief retiring

Andy Kancel is retiring after 10 years as Flower Mound’s police chief.

The town announced Wednesday that Kancel is retiring on Nov. 24, but he will stay on as interim chief until the spring while the town searches for a replacement.

“It’s incredibly bittersweet to be saying goodbye to this department and community, but I’m looking forward to my next adventure,” Kancel said. “I am so proud of everything the department has accomplished, and I have been blessed with incredibly supportive community members, elected officials, and Town management. The men and women of the Flower Mound Police Department are truly the best of the best, and I was lucky to have served alongside them for the past decade.”

Kancel has more than 34 years of law enforcement experience, beginning his career in 1989 with the North Richland Hills Police Department. During his time there, he was involved in nearly all aspects of policing, including patrol, SWAT, community services, training, media relations, and internal affairs. In 2007, he became North Richland Hills’ assistant police chief, a position he held until he joined the Flower Mound Police Department as police chief on Nov. 4, 2013.

“Chief Kancel has been a dedicated and steadfast leader for both the Flower Mound Police Department and for our entire community,” said Flower Mound Town Manager James Childers. “He is a main reason why the department is so highly regarded and why Flower Mound is consistently rated one of the safest places to live in the country. We are so grateful for everything he has done, and while we will miss him, we wish him the very best in this next chapter.”

During Chief Kancel’s tenure, the Flower Mound Police Department maintained low response times and some of the lowest crime rates in the state, while population increased over 20%, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Chief Kancel created new positions and assignments, prioritized community engagement and physical and mental health programs, and lead the department through an unprecedented pandemic.

A nationwide search for Flower Mound’s next police chief will begin in December, according to the town.