DATCU donates $1.5M to Lewisville ISD, becomes district’s official credit union

Lewisville ISD announced this week that DATCU is now the official credit union of the district after the credit union presented the district with a $1.5 million donation.

“Since our founding by area teachers in 1936, we have maintained a commitment to serve and support our community through education,” said DATCU CEO Glen McKenzie. “This sponsorship agreement allows us to provide ongoing financial resources for LISD and to impact generations of students and teachers.”

Though DATCU has long been a champion of LISD, according to a district news release, this new 10-year agreement cements their devotion to the growth of Texas public education. The funding will be used to support various LISD athletics, fine arts, and community initiatives as well as annual events such as the Back-to-School Fair, Employee Awards Banquet, Career Out, graduation ceremonies and more. DATCU will also continue their focus on equipping LISD staff members with financial information and resources.

“This partnership shows that DATCU recognizes the importance of public education,” said Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “DATCU is a leader in our community, and I believe they’re setting an example of how other local businesses can support our schools. I’m thankful to the senior management and Board of Directors at DATCU for leading this charge.”

Once known as Denton Area Teacher’s Credit Union, DATCU began in 1936 when area educators collectively sought better financial resources during a time of economic hardship. What started as a handful of investors pooling together $650 is now one of the largest state-chartered credit unions in Texas with more than 105,000 members and $1.5 billion in assets.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the classroom and to play a role in LISD’s success,” said DATCU president Melanie Vest. “It is a tremendous school district with great teachers and students. We’re happy to be involved and look forward to growing our partnership over the next decade and beyond.”