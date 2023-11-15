More tennis courts now available to reserve in Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that it is partnering again with Lewisville ISD to make some of the district’s tennis courts available to residents.

The town and district launched a similar pilot program on a trial basis during the summer, but the courts at Flower Mound High School have been unavailable to the public since August, until now.

Four tennis courts are again available to reserve from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends through the end of the year. Reservations are required, and all players are asked to respect LISD’s amenities and follow all posted rules. The courts are not marked for pickleball.

To reserve a court, visit www.flower-mound.com/reserve.