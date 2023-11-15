Argyle ISD dedicates administration building to former superintendent

Argyle ISD this week celebrated its former superintendent, Dr. Telena Wright, by dedicating its new administration building in her name.

Wright retired in May after 23 years with Argyle ISD, the last 15 of which as superintendent. Before Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the district hosted a special event to dedicate the administration building in her honor. Wright cut the ribbon and met with members of the community.

“Dr. Wright served over 15 years as the Argyle ISD Superintendent and guided the district to new heights as one of the most successful and highest-performing districts in the state,” the district said in a statement.