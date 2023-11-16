Denton County Local Voices: Lori Walker

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with one of my dearest friends, Lori Walker, who is celebrating 10 years as President of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce.

Lori and the rest of the Chamber staff and board members have been pivotal in helping our company and brand grow in the local area in the years we’ve been here in Flower Mound. And we know there are countless more stories and experiences just like ours.

If you’re not a part of the Flower Mound Chamber yet and you’re wondering what they can to do help you, this video is a must-watch!