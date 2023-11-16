Chinese restaurant coming to Highland Village

A Chinese food restaurant will move into the Snuffer’s space in The Shops at Highland Village next year.

Snuffer’s announced earlier this week that it is closing its doors in Highland Village on Sunday. Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manger at The Shops, confirmed that Snuffer’s is not renewing its lease, and he shared some details about the next step for the space next to the AMC theater.

“The tenant will be replaced by Dragon House, a locally owned and operated Chinese restaurant serving dim sum and other Chinese specialties with locally sourced, season ingredients,” Wadhwa said in a statement.

Dragon House currently has one location in Southlake, and its second location is expected to open in spring or summer 2024, Wadhwa said.

