Thursday, November 16, 2023
Snuffer’s closing Highland Village location

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Snuffer's

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar in The Shops at Highland Village is closing this week, the restaurant announced.

The longtime staple of the popular shopping center, located next to the AMC theater, has posted signs around the restaurant to let customers know that it is closing its doors, and inviting them back for a farewell event from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

“Please join us as we say a final goodbye and then you for all the wonderful years we have had serving the people of Highland Village,” the sign says.

There will be live music, giveaways and discounts on food and drinks during the event.

The restaurant’s last day in business will be Sunday. The restaurant has not said publicly why it is closing.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

