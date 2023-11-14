Flower Mound P&Z approves indoor golf center

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday voted unanimously to recommend approval of a large proposed indoor golf center.

Flower Mound-based Golf Everywhere plans to build a 31,471-square-foot indoor golf facility on the northeast corner of FM 2499 and Aberdeen Lane. The building will have 12 simulator bays, a short game area “and the ability to play over 300 rounds of golf a day,” the applicant said in a letter to the town.

The rest of the 7.74-acre property will be developed with a golf instruction center, and fitness center and a restaurant. Those buildings are allowed under current zoning, but the applicant needs Town Council to approve a Specific Use Permit for the golf facility.

Owner Myles Vlachos said in a presentation to P&Z that golf is becoming more popular, and there are not enough options for Denton County residents to play and learn and improve. He said Golf Everywhere won’t be a “golf-tainment” place like TopGolf, or a place with just some simulators and a bar, but it’s intended for less casual players.

“When I was thinking about this concept, I wanted to provide everything an actual golf course provides, not to reinvent the game of golf,” Vlachos said.

The facility will have a large driving range simulator (which can accommodate up to 40 people at once) and a 4,500-square-foot putting green. The state-of-the-art simulator bays will have moveable floors to simulate various lies on a real golf course. Customers will be charged by the round, not by the hour. All business will be open to the public with membership options available, in an effort to create a semi-private country club experience.

Vlachos said the campus will cause minimal noise or light pollution. The proposed business hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Specific Use Permit request will now go to Town Council for approval.