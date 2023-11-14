Thursday, November 16, 2023
Lewisville dealership’s First Responders Toy Drive to be bigger, better this year

Photos courtesy of Five Star Ford Lewisville

Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford Lewisville is seeking donations for its Third Annual First Responders Toy Drive, a growing event to give back to the community and bring smiles to local kids’ faces.

“This toy drop is my passion and has bled into the hearts of so many local first responders in Denton County who show up, participate and play a role in helping area families,” said Sue Bowman, community relations director for the dealership. “This is a big deal that attracts hundreds of people from the local community and beyond.”

Last year, Five Star Ford Lewisville filled 15 police vehicles and another large truck full of toys to donate to the Lewisville ISD Adopt an Angel program, where residents can donate gifts, gift cards or money to be used for Christmas gifts for thousands of underprivileged LISD students. The number of students in the program is expected to grow this year, according to Bowman.

The toy drop event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the dealership, 1144 North Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. Families are invited to bring new unwrapped toys, gift cards or cash to donate, and get to see a live reindeer (Prancer), Santa Claus and his sleigh, officers from more than 15 area police departments and other law enforcement agencies, Spiderman, drill team dancers, drum lines and mascots from some of Texas’ best schools, according to the Five Star Ford news release.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

