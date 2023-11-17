Friday, November 17, 2023
U.S. Chamber of Commerce honors Flower Mound Chamber with 5-Star Accreditation

By CTG Staff
The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive role in the community.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming, and Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses.  Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.

“As the President of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce I am thrilled to announce our distinguished achievement of 5-Star Accreditation from the US Chamber of Commerce,” said Lori Walker. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence, economic growth, and the overall prosperity of Flower Mound. We recognize that it is not just a validation of our efforts; it is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of our members, partners and the entire community. This 5-Star Accreditation is more than a recognition – it’s a promise to continue fostering a thriving business environment, cultivating opportunities, and contributing to the lasting success of Flower Mound.”

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

The mission of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce is to support the business community for the economic prosperity of Flower Mound.

